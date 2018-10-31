Fitbit, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE: FIT) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Oct. 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Fitbit management projections, analysts predict EPS loss of 1 cent on revenue of $380.43 million.

In the same quarter last year, Fitbit reported a loss per share of 1 cent on revenue of $392 million. Revenue would be down 3.08 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.2 -0.01 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.22 -0.17 -0.02 -0.01

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Fitbit have declined 27.06 percent. Analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Fitbit stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Fitbit's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1824086/6F6E1A918F2BC341A2D9EBC4B1424D19