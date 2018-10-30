Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Molson Coors Brewing Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 30, 2018 2:48pm   Comments
Share:
Related TAP
Benzinga's Week Ahead: Can Facebook, Apple Earnings Rescue The Stock Market?
Guggenheim's Takeaways From The Capital And Cannabis Conference
Why A Deal Between Altria And Aphria Makes Sense (Seeking Alpha)

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday, Oct. 31. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Molson Coors management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.60 on revenue of $2.93 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Molson Coors reported EPS of $1.34 on revenue of $2.88 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 19.40 percent. Sales would be up 1.63 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 1.83 0.83 0.55 1.36
EPS Actual 1.88 0.48 0.62 1.34

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.85 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Molson Coors Brewing Company. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (TAP)

Benzinga's Week Ahead: Can Facebook, Apple Earnings Rescue The Stock Market?
Guggenheim's Takeaways From The Capital And Cannabis Conference
Why You Should Be Careful With These Cannabis-Infused Beverage Stocks
Cannabis Is Now Legal In Canada: Industry Insiders Discuss What It Means For Stocks, International Market
New Ways For Cannabis Companies To Raise Money
3 Companies That Could Benefit From The Expanding Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Credit Thaw Vs. Credit Unlock: What's The Difference?