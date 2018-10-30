Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday, Oct. 31. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Molson Coors management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.60 on revenue of $2.93 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Molson Coors reported EPS of $1.34 on revenue of $2.88 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 19.40 percent. Sales would be up 1.63 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.83 0.83 0.55 1.36 EPS Actual 1.88 0.48 0.62 1.34

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.85 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Molson Coors Brewing Company. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.