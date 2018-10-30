Kellogg (NYSE: K) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Kellogg's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Kellogg EPS will likely be near $1.06 while revenue will be around $3.42 billion, according to analysts.

Kellogg reported a profit of $1.05 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $3.27 billion. Sales would be up 4.49 percent from the year-ago period. Kellogg's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.05 1.08 0.96 0.94 EPS Actual 1.14 1.19 0.96 1.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.64 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Kellogg stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Kellogg is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://investor.kelloggs.com/file/4133514/Index?KeyFile=1001243868