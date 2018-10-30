On Wednesday, Oct. 31, Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Criteo earnings of 48 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $222.36 million, according to the consensus estimate.

Criteo EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 65 cents. Sales were $234.39 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 26.15 percent. Revenue would be down 5.14 percent from the year-ago period. Criteo's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.46 0.93 0.57 EPS Actual 0.53 0.6 1.21 0.65

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 51.75 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Criteo stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Criteo's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://criteo.investorroom.com/