CH Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Oct. 30. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see CH Robinson Worldwide reporting earnings of $1.17 per share on revenue of $4.29 billion.

In the same quarter last year, CH Robinson Worldwide posted a profit of 85 cents on sales of $3.78 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 37.65 percent. Sales would be up 13.37 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.06 1 0.84 0.83 EPS Actual 1.13 1.01 0.86 0.85

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 9.07 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on CH Robinson Worldwide stock is a Sell. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.