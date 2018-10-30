Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Cheesecake Factory's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Cheesecake Factory EPS will likely be near 59 cents while revenue will be around $587.73 million, according to analysts.

Cheesecake Factory EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 56 cents. Revenue was $555.39 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 5.36 percent. Sales would be up 5.82 percent on a year-over-year basis. Cheesecake Factory's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.81 0.68 0.53 0.61 EPS Actual 0.65 0.56 0.53 0.56

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.57 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Cheesecake Factory stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Cheesecake Factory's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1844735/8E62E866C6397091074437F0188EB17D