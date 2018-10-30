On Tuesday, Oct. 30, Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE: APC) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company based on it's announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Anadarko Petroleum's EPS to be near 83 cents on sales of $3.51 billion.

Anadarko Petroleum EPS in the same period a year ago was a loss of 77 cents. Revenue was $2.5 billion. Revenue would be have grown 40.62 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Anadarko Petroleum's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.35 0.03 -0.55 EPS Actual 0.54 0.52 0.18 -0.77

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.46 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Anadarko Petroleum stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.