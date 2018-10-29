Don't be caught off-guard: Under Armour, Inc. Class C Common Stock (NYSE: UA) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Oct. 30.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q3 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Under Armour will report earnings of 13 cents per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Under Armour posted EPS of 22 cents on sales of $1.41 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 40.91 percent decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 0.28 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.05 0 0.2 EPS Actual -0.08 0 0 0.22

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Under Armour are up 12.97 percent. Analysts'have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Under Armour is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.