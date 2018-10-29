Shutterstock, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE: SSTK) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Oct. 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Shutterstock reporting earnings of 37 cents per share on sales of $157.89 million.

Shutterstock reported a per-share profit of 31 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $141.06 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 19.35 percent. Revenue would be up 11.93 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.34 0.34 0.27 EPS Actual 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.31

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.54 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Shutterstock stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Shutterstock's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/7q65v7cm