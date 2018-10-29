Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 61 cents and sales around $472.35 million.

Steven Madden reported a per-share profit of 77 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $441.19 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be down 20.78 percent. Revenue would be up 7.06 percent on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.5 0.47 0.77 EPS Actual 0.61 0.54 0.48 0.77

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.58 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Steven Madden stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Steven Madden is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://stevemadden.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events