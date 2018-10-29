On Tuesday, Oct. 30, Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Pfizer EPS is expected to be around 75 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $13.55 billion.

Pfizer EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 67 cents. Sales were $13.17 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 11.94 percent. Revenue would be have grown 2.9 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.74 0.56 0.64 EPS Actual 0.81 0.77 0.62 0.67

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.81 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Pfizer stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Pfizer's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/748/27452