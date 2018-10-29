Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE: FDP) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Oct. 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Fresh Del Monte earnings will be near 29 cents per share on sales of $1.14 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Fresh Del Monte reported EPS of 24 cents on revenue of $952.7 million. The current analyst consensus estimate would represent a 20.83 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 19.66 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Fresh Del Monte's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.27 0.87 EPS Actual 0.14 0.88 -0.08 0.24

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.32 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Fresh Del Monte stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Fresh Del Monte's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.