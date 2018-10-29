AutoNation (NYSE: AN) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Oct. 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering AutoNation modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.24 on revenue of $5.57 billion.

AutoNation EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.08. Revenue was $5.43 billion. Sales would be up 2.54 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.13 1.01 0.92 0.85 EPS Actual 1.14 1.01 1.02 1.08

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.63 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on AutoNation stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

AutoNation's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.autonation.com/news-and-events/press-releases/default.aspx