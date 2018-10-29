On Tuesday, Oct. 30, Allergan, Inc. (NYSE: AGN) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Allergan analysts model for earnings of $4.02 per share on sales of $3.86 billion.

Allergan reported EPS of $4.15 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $4.03 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would have fallen 3.13 percent. Revenue would be down 4.31 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 4.12 3.36 4.73 4.07 EPS Actual 4.42 3.74 4.86 4.15

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Allergan have declined 1.74 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Allergan stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Allergan's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/sf2mavf6