Aetna (NYSE: AET) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Oct. 30. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Aetna's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Aetna earnings of $2.83 per share. Revenue will likely be around $15.29 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

Aetna EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $2.45. Revenue was $14.95 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 15.51 percent. Revenue would be up 2.29 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 3.04 2.97 1.2 2.07 EPS Actual 3.43 3.19 1.25 2.45

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.96 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Aetna stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Aetna's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.aetna.com/about-us/investor-information.html