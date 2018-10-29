On Monday, Oct. 29, Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Texas Roadhouse is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Texas Roadhouse reporting earnings of 55 cents per share on revenue of $593.75 million.

In the same quarter last year, Texas Roadhouse reported EPS of 43 cents on revenue of $540.5 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be up 27.91 percent. Revenue would be up 9.85 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.76 0.37 0.44 EPS Actual 0.62 0.76 0.36 0.43

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.27 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Texas Roadhouse. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.