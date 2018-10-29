On Monday, Oct. 29, Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Mondelez earnings will be near 61 cents per share on sales of $6.33 billion, according to analysts.

Mondelez EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 56 cents. Sales were $6.53 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be up 7.02 percent. Revenue would be down 3.06 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.61 0.56 0.55 EPS Actual 0.56 0.62 0.57 0.57

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.36 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Mondelez stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Mondelez is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/rg5xz6yd