Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) releases its next round of earnings Monday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Community Health Systems Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Community Health Systems earnings will likely be near a loss of $1.02 per share while revenue will be around $3.35 billion, according to analysts.

Community Health Systems EPS in the same period a year ago was a loss of 41 cents. Revenue was $3.67 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be up 148.78 percent. Revenue would be down 8.62 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Community Health Systems' reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate -0.43 -0.22 -0.34 -0.26 EPS Actual -0.01 0.13 -0.25 -0.41

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 51.38 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Community Health Systems stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.