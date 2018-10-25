On Friday, Oct. 26, Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Phillips 66 will report earnings of $2.40 per share on revenue of $30.07 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Phillips 66 posted EPS of $1.66 on sales of $26.21 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 44.58 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 14.74 percent from the same quarter last year. Phillips 66's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 2.19 0.89 0.97 1.63 EPS Actual 2.8 1.04 1.07 1.66

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.45 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Phillips 66 stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.