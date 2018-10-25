Don't be caught off-guard: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: GT) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, Oct. 26.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Friday's Q3 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Goodyear reporting earnings of 74 cents per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Goodyear posted EPS of 70 cents on sales of $3.92 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 5.71 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 1.25 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Goodyear's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.46 0.74 0.68 EPS Actual 0.62 0.5 0.99 0.7

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 41.58 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Goodyear stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.