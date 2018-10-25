Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Friday, Oct. 26. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 73 cents and sales around $3.92 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Colgate-Palmolive reported EPS of 73 cents on revenue of $3.97 billion. Sales would be down 1.36 percent from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.77 0.73 0.75 0.73 EPS Actual 0.77 0.74 0.75 0.73

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Colgate-Palmolive have declined 10.46 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have not been modified for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Colgate-Palmolive stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Colgate-Palmolive's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investor.colgatepalmolive.com/events-and-presentations