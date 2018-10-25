Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday, Oct. 26. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Charter Communications Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Charter Communications EPS is expected to be around $1.07, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $10.96 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Charter Communications reported EPS of 19 cents on revenue of $10.46 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be up 463.16 percent. Revenue would be have grown 4.80 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1 0.52 0 EPS Actual 1.15 0.7 1.32 0.19

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Charter Communications have declined 11.31 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Charter Communications. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.