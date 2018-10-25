On Thursday, Oct. 25, Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Universal Health Services is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Universal Health Services management projections, analysts predict EPS of $2.02 on revenue of $2.66 billion.

Universal Health Services reported a profit of $1.49 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.54 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 35.57 percent. Sales would be have grown 4.64 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 2.41 2.59 1.84 1.71 EPS Actual 2.47 2.45 2 1.49

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Universal Health Services are up 8.02 percent. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Universal Health Services stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.