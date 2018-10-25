National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, Oct. 25. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for National Oilwell Varco's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect National Oilwell Varco's EPS to be near 12 cents on sales of $2.21 billion.

National Oilwell Varco reported a loss of 7 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.83 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 271.43 percent. Sales would be up 20.44 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.05 -0.04 -0.08 EPS Actual 0.06 -0.18 -0.04 -0.07

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.02 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on National Oilwell Varco stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.