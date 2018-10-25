Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Oct. 25. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Mattel will report earnings of 20 cents per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Mattel posted EPS of 9 cents on sales of $1.56 billion. Revenue would have fallen 4.55 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Mattel's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate -0.29 -0.38 0.26 0.63 EPS Actual -0.56 -0.6 -0.72 0.09

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.07 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Mattel. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Mattel's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/xk7zc4ha