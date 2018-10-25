Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, Oct. 25. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Alphabet's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Alphabet management projections, analysts predict EPS of $10.44 on revenue of $34.05 billion.

Alphabet reported a profit of $9.57 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $27.77 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 9.09 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 22.61 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 9.57 9.35 9.98 8.33 EPS Actual 11.75 9.93 9.7 9.57

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Google are up 8.49 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Google stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Alphabet's Q3 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://abc.xyz/investor/news/releases/2018/0912.html