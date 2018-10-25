Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Oct. 25. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Gilead's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.63 and sales around $5.38 billion.

Gilead reported a per-share profit of $2.27 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $6.51 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 28.19 percent. Revenue would be down 17.38 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.56 1.64 1.67 2.12 EPS Actual 1.91 1.48 1.78 2.27

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Gilead have declined 15.17 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Gilead stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Gilead's Q3 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/nwdg2a73