Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Oct. 25. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Expedia's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Expedia reporting earnings of $3.15 per share on revenue of $3.3 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Expedia reported earnings per share of $2.51 on revenue of $2.97 billion. Sales would be up 11.26 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.89 -0.37 1.15 2.63 EPS Actual 1.45 -0.36 0.84 2.51

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.2 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Expedia stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.