Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NASDAQ: DECK) will be releasing its next round of earnings Thursday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.71 and sales around $494.37 million.

Deckers Outdoor EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.54. Revenue was $482.46 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 11.04 percent. Revenue would be up 2.47 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -1.42 3.81 1.02 EPS Actual -0.98 0.5 4.97 1.54

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 62.18 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Deckers Outdoor stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Deckers Outdoor is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://ir.deckers.com/News