Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q3 Earnings Preview: Columbia Sportswear Company
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 25, 2018 8:38am   Comments
Share:
Related COLM
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Cowen: Columbia Sportswear's Share Price Doesn't Reflect Portfolio Strength
Notable earnings after Thursday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Columbia Sportswear's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Columbia Sportswear management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $789.54 million.

In the same quarter last year, Columbia Sportswear reported EPS of $1.28 on revenue of $747.36 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 0.78 percent. Revenue would be up 5.64 percent on a year-over-year basis. Columbia Sportswear's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate -0.1 0.58 1.14 1.16
EPS Actual 0.16 0.77 1.31 1.28

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.05 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Columbia Sportswear stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Columbia Sportswear's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investor.columbia.com/events

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (COLM)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Q3 Earnings Preview For National Oilwell Varco