Don't be caught off-guard: Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Oct. 25.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Yamana Gold's EPS to be near 2 cents on sales of $431.81 million.

In the same quarter last year, Yamana Gold posted EPS of 6 cents on sales of $493.4 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 66.67 percent. Revenue would be down 12.48 percent from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.02 EPS Actual 0.02 0.01 0.05 0.06

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.52 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Yamana Gold stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.