World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Oct. 25. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to WWE's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect WWE earnings of 19 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $201.61 million, according to the consensus estimate.

WWE EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 28 cents. Sales were $186.4 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 32.14 percent. Sales would be have grown 8.16 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the WWE's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.12 0.19 0.19 EPS Actual 0.14 0.18 0.2 0.28

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 263.57 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on WWE stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

WWE's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.

