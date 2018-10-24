On Thursday, Oct. 25, Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Raytheon is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Raytheon Company EPS is expected to be around $1.98, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $6.7 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Raytheon posted EPS of $1.97 on sales of $6.28 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 0.51 percent. Revenue would be up 6.62 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 2.35 2.11 2.03 1.91 EPS Actual 2.45 2.2 2.03 1.97

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.31 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Raytheon stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Raytheon's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investor.raytheon.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=84193&p=irol-irhome