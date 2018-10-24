Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Oct. 25. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Newmont Mining earnings will be near 20 cents per share on sales of $1.8 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Newmont Mining reported EPS of 35 cents on revenue of $1.88 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 42.86 percent decrease for the company. Sales would be down 4.2 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.34 0.37 0.34 EPS Actual 0.26 0.35 0.4 0.35

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Newmont Mining have declined 14.24 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Newmont Mining stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Newmont Mining's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.