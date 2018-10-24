Market Overview

Q3 Earnings Preview For Altria Group
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 24, 2018 3:09pm   Comments
Altria Group (NYSE: MO) announces its next round of earnings Thursday,. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Altria Group's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Altria Group earnings of $1.07 per share. Revenue will likely be around $5.21 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Altria Group reported EPS of 90 cents on revenue of $5.12 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 18.89 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 1.70 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 1 0.92 0.8 0.88
EPS Actual 1.01 0.95 0.91 0.9

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.85 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Altria Group stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Altria Group's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/5hpuvwwp

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

