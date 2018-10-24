KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 46 cents and sales around $962.96 million.

In the same quarter last year, KKR & Co posted a profit of 36 cents on sales of $355.71 million. Sales would be up 170.71 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the KKR & Co's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.7 0.5 0.53 0.54 EPS Actual 0.49 0.42 0.48 0.36

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of KKR & Co are up 13.59 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on KKR & Co stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

KKR & Co's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/fs77nce5