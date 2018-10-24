On Thursday, Oct. 25, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, JAKKS Pacific analysts model for earnings of 61 cents per share on sales of $258.58 million.

JAKKS Pacific EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 53 cents. Revenue was $262.41 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 15.09 percent. Revenue would be down 1.46 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate -0.49 -0.67 -0.14 0.88 EPS Actual -0.72 -0.85 -0.61 0.53

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of JAKKS Pacific have declined 31.47 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on JAKKS Pacific stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

JAKKS Pacific's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/siomg736