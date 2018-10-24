Imax Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Oct. 25. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Imax reporting earnings of 11 cents per share on sales of $80.48 million.

Imax EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 8 cents. Revenue was $98.8 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 37.5 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be down 18.54 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.1 0.32 0.03 EPS Actual 0.3 0.21 0.34 0.08

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 4.41 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Imax Corporation stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Imax is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/z8miiahk