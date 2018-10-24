On Thursday, Oct. 25, GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for GrubHub is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on GrubHub management projections, analysts predict EPS of 41 cents on revenue of $238.76 million.

GrubHub reported a per-share profit of 28 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $163 million. Sales would be up 46.43 percent from the same quarter last year. GrubHub's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.4 0.31 0.24 EPS Actual 0.5 0.52 0.37 0.28

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 121.11 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with GrubHub. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

GrubHub is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.