Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNKN) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Oct. 25. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Dunkin' Brands EPS will likely be near 73 cents while revenue will be around $342.95 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Dunkin' Brands reported EPS of 61 cents on revenue of $224.16 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 19.67 percent. Sales would be up 52.99 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.53 0.63 0.63 EPS Actual 0.77 0.62 0.64 0.61

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.18 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Dunkin' Brands stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Dunkin' Brands Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/pn28yvso