On Thursday, Comcast Corporation - Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ: CMCSA) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Comcast modeled for quarterly EPS of 61 cents on revenue of $21.8 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Comcast reported earnings per share of 52 cents on sales of $20.98 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 17.31 percent. Revenue would be have grown 3.89 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.6 0.59 0.48 0.49 EPS Actual 0.65 0.62 0.49 0.52

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.22 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Comcast. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Comcast is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/tzraorww