Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, Oct. 25. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Bristol-Myers Squibb EPS will likely be near 91 cents while revenue will be around $5.72 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Bristol-Myers Squibb reported EPS of 75 cents on revenue of $5.25 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 21.33 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 8.87 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.88 0.83 0.67 0.76 EPS Actual 1.01 0.94 0.68 0.75

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.38 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Bristol-Myers Squibb stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.