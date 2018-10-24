Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Oct. 24. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Xilinx EPS will likely be near 76 cents while revenue will be around $710.4 million, according to analysts.

Xilinx reported a profit of 65 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $619.5 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 16.92 percent. Revenue would be up 14.67 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.66 0.63 0.63 EPS Actual 0.74 0.76 0.76 0.65

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 3.64 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Xilinx stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Xilinx is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/vc84n6sj