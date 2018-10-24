Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday, Oct. 24. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.20 and sales around $5.43 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Visa reported EPS of 90 cents on revenue of $4.86 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 33.33 percent. Revenue would be up 11.84 percent from the same quarter last year. Visa's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.09 1.02 1 0.85 EPS Actual 1.2 1.11 1.08 0.9

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.35 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Visa stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Visa's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.