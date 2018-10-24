Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q3 Earnings Preview For Sarepta Therapeutics
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 24, 2018 8:22am   Comments
Share:
Related SRPT
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Illumina's Strong Q3, Celgene's Positive Cancer Drug Trial, Proteostasis Offering
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Oct. 24. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Sarepta's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sarepta's per-share loss will be near 82 cents on sales of $79.21 million, according to Wall Street analysts.

Sarepta reported a loss of 20 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $45.95 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 310 percent. Revenue would be up 72.37 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate -0.84 -0.32 -0.32 -0.86
EPS Actual -0.43 -0.28 -0.28 -0.2

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 158.61 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Sarepta stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (SRPT)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Illumina's Strong Q3, Celgene's Positive Cancer Drug Trial, Proteostasis Offering
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 12, 2018
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AtriCure's Guidance, Guardant Health And Kodiak To Debut
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 1, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Q3 Earnings Outlook