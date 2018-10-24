On Wednesday, Oct. 24, Knight Transportation (NYSE: KNX) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Knight Transportation EPS will likely be near 58 cents while revenue will be around $1.35 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Knight Transportation reported EPS of 25 cents on revenue of $521.6 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 132.00 percent. Revenue would be up 158.82 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.4 0.4 0.3 EPS Actual 0.56 0.44 0.52 0.25

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.02 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Knight Transportation stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Knight Transportation's Q3 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://investor.knight-swift.com/events