On Wednesday, Oct. 24, Goldcorp (NYSE: GG) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Goldcorp is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Goldcorp's EPS to be near 4 cents on sales of $781.14 million.

In the same quarter last year, Goldcorp posted EPS of 13 cents on sales of $866 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 69.23 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 9.80 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.11 0.1 0.1 EPS Actual 0.05 0.08 0.1 0.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.49 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Goldcorp stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.