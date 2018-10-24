F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Oct. 24. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for F5 Networks' Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict F5 Networks will report earnings of $2.63 per share on revenue of $561.4 million.

In the same quarter last year, F5 Networks reported earnings per share of $2.44 on sales of $537.9 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 7.79 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 4.35 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 2.39 2.27 2.04 2.21 EPS Actual 2.44 2.31 2.26 2.44

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 41.23 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate F5 Networks stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

F5 Networks is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.f5.com/company/investor-relations