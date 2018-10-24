Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) unveils its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Ford Motor Company reporting earnings of 30 cents per share on revenue of $34.01 billion.

6 Things To Watch For On Ford's Q3 Earnings Call

Ford reported a profit of 43 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $33.65 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the current consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be down 30.23 percent. Sales would be up 1.08 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Ford's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.41 0.45 0.32 EPS Actual 0.27 0.43 0.39 0.43

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Ford have declined 29.01 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Ford stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ford Motor Company's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.