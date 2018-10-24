On Wednesday, CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company based on it's announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect CoreLogic earnings of 77 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $476.63 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, CoreLogic reported earnings per share of 72 cents on sales of $483.13 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 6.94 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 1.35 percent from the year-ago period. CoreLogic's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.8 0.42 0.5 0.71 EPS Actual 1 0.52 0.55 0.72

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.66 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating CoreLogic stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.